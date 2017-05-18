Trump to Renegotiate NAFTA, Confusion over Flynn Subpoena, Car Hits Times Square Crowd: P.M. Links

- President Donald Trump's administration formally informed Congress it plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
- There's some confusion as to whether former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will honor a subpoena to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Originally, committee chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said Flynn was refusing but then walked that back later and said they haven't heard from Flynn's lawyers.
- A motorist in Times Square hit a crowd of pedestrians, killing one. The driver has been arrested and may have been impaired. Authorities say there's no evidence of connection to terrorism.
- Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) will resign from his House seat at the end of June.
- A police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was acquitted by a jury of killing a black motorist after claiming she feared for her life (he was unarmed). Now the city is facing peaceful protests and the mayor held a press conference to express concerns about racial disparities in the city.
- In other news, a man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for shooting a police dog during a chase. This was in Cincinnati. The dog survived.
- Chelsea Manning tweeted out a pic today finally revealing her appearance post-prison release.
