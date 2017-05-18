What isn’t happening?

Maybe the Democrat Party’s latest shriekfest over some “leaked” information which may or may not prove President Donald Trump:

Colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to rig the 2016 election

Violated National security protocols by sharing secret intel with Putin

Is the devil

From what I’ve read, heard and seen up to this point, I’d say the kerfuffle over a purported memo by former FBI Director James Comey looks destined for the same fake news compost heap on which lay the rotting corpses of pretty much every “scandal” the left has thrown at Trump. Far be it for me to poop on their party, but I can’t help but notice that a note written by an embittered ex-employee is a long way from an impeachment. Moreover, as of this scribbling, no one who has reported on the “memo” has actually seen it. For all we know, it’s an entry from Comey’s dream journal.

We know this game. We’ve seen this game. The Democrats stumble upon some weird anti-Trump rumor and turn it into proof positive that the guy is a pawn for everyone from the Russian government to the Bilderberg society. It ends up being as factual as Bill Clinton’s excuses for why he was on Jeff Epstein’s plane 26 times. And we all move on to the next conspiracy theory.

While this endless parade of shrieking liberals makes for good theater — and good material for this week’s WIRE — it makes for bad governance. While everyone cranes their necks to get a look at the left’s latest train wreck, things continue to happen in Washington which probably deserve more attention.

Actually, things continue to not happen which deserve more attention. While all the cool kids chase their tails about phantom Russian interference — which totally happened, you guys! — another group of foreign interlopers with sinister designs is not only interfering with every aspect of our lives, they’re doing it with the open endorsement of what appears to be most of both sides of the political coin.

One of the central promises of Trump’s campaign involved a rather sizeable construction project. Within moments of taking the oath of office, the newly-minted president was going to build a wall on the border separating the United States from the parts of the hemisphere where drinking water is a dicey proposition. Forget about your weak sauce fences; Trump’s wall was gonna be the biggest, baddest, best wall ever! It was gonna be “bigly.” Between the greatest wall ever built, an end to the sanctuary cities and their collaboration with the enemy and an end to the flood tide of unvetted Muslims who have helped to make Europe such a swingin’ time of late, the primary threats to our national sovereignty would finally be neutralized.

Except none of that has happened. And the prospects of any of it ever happening are waning faster than a baby’s prospects in a Planned Parenthood “clinic.” There is no wall, and while Republicans have started doing that nervous “we thought he was joking” laugh whenever someone broaches the subject, Trump has apparently dropped it from his playlist. Sanctuary cities operate in brazen violation of federal law, even as illegal aliens prey on citizens and even other illegals with near impunity. And thanks to the efforts of a leftist-stacked Federal judiciary, all efforts to keep fun guys like the Tsarnaev brothers and San Bernardino attackers (among others) from bringing their sharia-compliant hijinks to the homeland have flatlined.

While border security has faded, economic security has disappeared. The American Healthcare Act (AHCA) is only slightly less appalling than the Obamacare crapfest it was supposed to replace. Tax reform is beyond the back burner. The “swamp” remains almost entirely un-drained. It’s not unreasonable to be alarmed by what’s happening in Washington. But we should be a great deal more alarmed by what isn’t happening in Washington.

— Ben Crystal

