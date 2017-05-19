Deputy AG says he still thinks it was a good idea to can Comey

The White House blamed President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey on a memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Then there was some chatter that the deputy AG was frustrated to have taken the heat for the controversial move. Now Rosentein says it’s all good.

“It is a candid memorandum about the FBI Director’s public statements concerning a high-profile criminal investigation,” Rosenstein told lawmakers Friday. “I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it.”

In prepared remarks, Rosenstein added: “Notwithstanding my personal affection for Director Comey, I thought it was appropriate to seek a new leader.”

Democrats who had hoped to used the deputy AG’s discontent over being fingered as the primary reason for Comey’s firing are, to say the least, a little frustrated at the moment.

As reported by The Hill:

House Democrats are increasingly frustrated with Rod Rosenstein after the deputy attorney general briefed lawmakers Friday on the investigation into Russia’s actions in the presidential election and possible ties to the Trump administration. The Democrats left the classified, closed-door meeting in the Capitol basement saying Rosenstein refused to answer “simple yes-and-no questions,” in the words of Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), fueling concerns that the President Trump appointee overseeing the Justice Department probes may be influenced by the White House. “The skepticism persists,” Sánchez, vice chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, said while leaving the meeting. “We got a lot of, ‘Trust us, we’ve got integrity, we’re straight shooters, we don’t have ulterior motives.’ I mean, it’s basically, ‘Trust us,’ ” she said. “And I’m operating under [the approach of], ‘OK, trust but verify.’ We need the … factual information.” A visibly angry Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) was even more forceful, saying the “useless” briefing only escalates the distrust between Congress and the Justice Department.

And of course they’re upset. The deputy AG just removed their ability to claim that Trump somehow put Rosenstein up to penning the damning Comey memo.

Now the Democrats have to rely on the results of former FBI director Robert Mueller’s investigation to provide actual evidence of the left’s repeated claims that there’s a massive Trump/Russia conspiracy afoot.

More and more, it’s looking like Trump’s main worry is probably not even tied to allegations that he was somehow helped by Russia during the election but rather whatever other nastiness the investigation may accidentally uncover.

