Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner plead guilty Friday to sexting an underage girl.

The New York Times reported: “Mr. Weiner will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, in accordance with a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan, one of the people said. Mr. Weiner surrendered to the F.B.I. early Friday morning.”

In a statement admitting his guilt, Weiner said that his obscene communications with a 15-year-old girl occurred because he has ” compulsively sought attention from women who contacted me on social media.”

He said: “This fall, I came to grips for the first time with the depths of my sickness. I had hit bottom. I entered intensive treatment, found the strength to take a moral inventory of my defects, and began a program of recovery and mental health treatment that I continue to follow every day.

“I accept full responsibility for my conduct. I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse. I apologize to everyone I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly. I am committed to making amends to all those I have harmed.”

It’s a sad story for everyone involved. But if there is a silver lining to such a disgusting saga, it’s that Weiner’s perversions led investigators to a series of emails between his ex wife Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton.

The two investigations that occurred as a result of the discovery that she mishandled information did more damage to Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency than any Russian hacker could ever manage.

Weiner’s charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison– but there’s no mandatory minimum, so he could just get a slap on the wrist.

Let’s hope not.

The post ‘I have a sickness,’ says guilty Weiner appeared first on Personal Liberty®.