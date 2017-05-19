Maxine Waters thinks Trump is a Russian Manchurian Candidate…

During an unsurprisingly unhinged appearance on MSNBC late Thursday, aged Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters suggested Russia is putting words in the president’s mouth.

Waters said she believes anti-Clinton slogans popularized by President Donald Trump during the 2016 election were actually created by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Kremlin propagandists.

“I really do believe that much of what you saw coming out of Trump’s mouth was a play from Putin’s playbook,” Waters said.

“I think that when you saw him, absolutely, calling Hillary ‘crooked,’ the, uh, ‘lock her up, lock her up,’ all of that was developed. I think that was developed strategically with people from the Kremlin, with Putin,” she added.

As the two used the word “collusion” over and over, MSNBC panelist Sam Stein asked the lawmaker to clarify: “So you think the Russian government developed the talking points for the Trump campaign?”

Though she admitted that Democrats have absolutely “no evidence” to prove that there was ever an improper relationship between Trump or his associates and the Russian government, Waters doubled down on her idea that the Kremlin was a key part of the Trump campaign’s strategy team.

“I think that there was a cooperation in developing strategy about how they could ensure that Hillary Clinton was not elected,” Waters said.

If the Democrats are right, it’s a really big deal. No one in the United States of America wants to believe that the Russian government influenced our election.

But here’s the deal… The Democrats haven’t provided a single shred of credible evidence to prove it happened.

Where’s the evidence, Maxine?

And if there really is no evidence, why does the Trump administration give a damn about a go-nowhere investigation?

Strange days, indeed.

