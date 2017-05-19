No cure found in the ‘purple pill’

Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is absolutely essential for life. Thus, reduced quantities foretell illness no matter what age.

HCl starts a disturbing decline after age 40, but it gets worse. Research has shown over and over that, on average, by age 50 there is only 15 percent of the amount of HCl present as at age 25.

And 35 percent of all individuals over age 65 do not secrete any hydrochloric acid at all. Therefore, a gastric acid deficiency is the most common condition after age 50. This is a serious health concern.

When the body is low on hydrochloric acid, we have symptoms of “heartburn” or “acid indigestion” when our bodies are simply low on hydrochloric acid.

The pharmaceuticals have no intention of curing this condition when they can treat it for huge profits at your expense. So they did what they usually do and invented a treatment. To cover over the symptoms of heartburn, the pharmaceuticals created all manner of antacids, culminating in the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like Nexium, Prevacid and Priolosec. Once again, the medical establishment tells you this practice of “symptomology” is the way to health. Nothing could be further from truth. Instead, we have a perfect crime of profits taking precedence over your health.

The FDA has not a word to say about this marketing fraud.

PPIs work much like other pharmaceutical concoctions. They stop your body from doing something essential. We have statins that block cholesterol (a necessary part of the brain and body), blood pressure drugs called beta-blockers that block the normal muscular function of the heart, bone drugs made with bisphosphonates that poison your bone-building cells, and synthetic thyroid hormone that slowly destroys the thyroid tissue.

It should be no surprise that PPIs block you from making stomach acid. Specifically, they inhibit the acid production of cells lining stomach by blocking a chemical system called the hydrogen potassium adenosine triphosphatase enzyme (otherwise known as the proton pump) system.

This is the opposite of what should be happening in your stomach. While antacids and PPIs as a palliative for acid indigestion temporarily soothe the symptoms, this compounds the deception by causing many problems later. Prolonged antacid use provides no alleviation of the functional problem of low stomach acid. In fact, extended low or no hydrochloric acid masked by antacids and PPIs can lead finally to stomach cancer and an assortment of kidney maladies.

Recognizing the danger, a consumer advocacy group is calling on the FDA to require PPIs carry cancer warnings on their labels. The Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN) filed a petition with the FDA earlier this month.

But the warning labels the ECAN is calling for would not suggest that the medications cause cancer, but that a consistent need for PPIs is precursor to cancer. But both are true.

So-called acid indigestion is a serious malady experienced by millions of people. The major symptom is “heartburn” and/or acid indigestion. Other symptoms may be heart palpitations, short windedness, flatulence and belching or acid reflux. Complications of low HCl are that the pancreas is influenced.

Proper amounts of HCl increases the quality and quantity of pancreatic secretion. A deficiency of potassium is caused by low or no hydrochloric acid leading, again, to cancer.

So the symptoms of “heartburn” or acid indigestion are saying to us that we have low stomach acid, not too much!

Acid does not burn a normal stomach. Our stomachs are made to produce acid as much as 100,000 times stronger than normal tissue acidity. This high acidity is absolutely necessary for optimal digestion and optimal health. The salient point is that PPIs and antacids kill all acid in the esophagus and in the stomach. Constant consumption of antacids is a very high-risk palliative. Don’t do it! Gastric (stomach) cancer is serious.

In addition to stomach cancer, other conditions linked to long-term use of antacids include dementia, irregular heartbeat, heart attacks, iron deficiency, pneumonia, fatigue, brittle bones and chronic kidney disease.

Hydrochloric acid is the only normal acid, but when it is low, bad acids are created in the body which cause the symptoms of heartburn and acid indigestion, fermentation, bloating and total discomfort and disease. Instead of normal digestion, food rots in your stomach and colon.

Low hydrochloric acid (HCl) goes beyond bad and inferior digestion. There is indeed a long train of events that follow improper digestion and fermentation. There is poor absorption of minerals, a likelihood of sore ulcers or cancer forming at the pyloric outlet; next an inactive liver and pancreas failure to secrete the secreting hormone — which reduces sugar in the blood.

This could be why the frequency of low HCl in diabetes mellitus patients. There is also a failure to oxidize lactic acid in tissues. Excess lactic acid build-up is an index of cancer. Also, there is retention of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the blood and there is an inability to destroy bacteria in food. Retention of CO2 has been implicated in convulsions and other brain affections. The list goes on and on.

Do the pharmaceuticals tell you that these bad things happen when you take their “purple pills”? Their profit motive surpasses greed and willful ignorance. They are killing millions of people. My mind wonders if these fascist mongrels are involved in Malthusian population reduction. What better form of mass euthanasia? It’s almost benevolent. Tell them the inedible grains they are eating are healthy, and euthanize them slowly when they complain that their body no longer works correctly when it was the processed food that did the damage in the first place.

Don’t laugh; population reduction is at the top of the agenda of the elite in the New World Order. They have more ways to kill than you can imagine. After all, aren’t we animals on the animal farm?

So we need to restore normal hydrochloric stomach acid in the stomach for optimal health. What to do? If you have symptoms of acid indigestion, you can begin at once to take betaine hydrochloride, 6 to 8 tablets daily. Use citrocarbonate or an aluminum-free sodium bicarbonate powder (baking soda) dissolved in water for temporary relief.

If you’re leery of taking a betaine hydrochloride supplement and/or if your acid indigestion or acid reflux symptoms are minor, you can add lemon juice to your meals (I add a squeeze of lemon to every glass of water I drink) and you can also add a half to 1 teaspoon of sea salt to a glass of water for a few days. I cured my own acid indigestion problems years ago with the lemon juice and sea salt method, and keep them in check with lemon juice.

Alternatively, add 1 or 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water.

Diet is essential here, just as it is in all things health related. Eat only natural whole foods (mostly raw) and free-range or grass-fed beef, pork and poultry, free of antibiotics and hormones. It is not the good whole foods that our stomachs don’t like. It is processed foods that give the trouble. And you know what? Most folks don’t know the difference.

The symptoms of acid indigestion will go away when your stomach acid is restored.

