Sweden Drops Assange Rape Charge, Basquiat Painting Sells for $110M, Ex-Secret Service Agent Gets 20 Years for Sexting: A.M. Links

- Sweden is dropping rape charges against Wikileaks mastermind Julian Assange, the country's director of public prosecutions announced today.
- A 1982 Basquiat painting sold for $110.5 million at Sothebys on Thursday, making it the sixth most expensive work of art sold at auction.
Sotheby's just sold this Basquiat 1982 masterpiece for $110 million, smashing a new auction record for the US artist to cheers and applause pic.twitter.com/dhv3TTRnPO— Jennie Matthew (@jenniematthew) May 19, 2017
- Former Secret Service officer Lee Robert Moore, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for sexting with teen girls while on duty at the White House.
- Big Dairy protectionism strikes again: "It's time for FDA to work with state agencies in defending standards of identity for dairy products," said Beth Briczinski, National Milk Producers Federation vice president of dairy foods and nutrition, in a push against "almond milk" and its cohort calling themselves milk.
- A federal judge said yesterday that a sex discrimination lawsuit brought by a transgender woman could move forward under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- The Libertarian Institute offers a good primer on the unintended consequences of mandatory paid family-leave policies.
- Will flammable ice save us?
