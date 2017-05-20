Idaho’s Attempt to Gag Dairy Critics Should Be Struck Down: New at Reason

Last week food policy expert Baylen Linnekin attended oral arguments in Seattle in a case that could determine whether the government may grant special protections to agricultural producers that supersede the First Amendment rights of others.

The case, Animal Legal Defense Fund v. Wasden, pits nonprofits such as the ALDF, ACLU, and several other concerned groups and individuals against the state of Idaho.

The case centers on an Idaho law, passed in 2014, that prohibits "interference with agricultural production." The law was "draft[ed] and sponsor[ed]" by the Idaho Dairymen's Association after an undercover investigation by the group Mercy for Animals showed dairy cows being mistreated in the state. Linnekin explains how these laws are unconstitutional attempts to censor whistleblowers.

