Comey’s war on Trump

The American criminal justice system is rightly named. It is criminal and run by criminals and justice is what those criminals say it is.

At the top of the criminal justice system’s enforcement division is the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And at the top of that, until May 9, was James Comey, who was fired by Donald Trump.

This is the same Comey who gave Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin a pass on their “careless” handling of classified documents related to the SHillary homebrew email server.

After the Comey firing, The New York Times, which is owned by a Mexican billionaire who opposes Trump’s wall, ran a story quoting an unnamed Comey associate who claimed that Comey had penned a memo following a meeting with Trump which is purported to have described an instance of Trump asking Comey to drop an investigation into former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Note that the reporter did not see the memo. He had parts of it read to him. No one outside of the FBI has admitted to seeing the memo. Yet this unseen and unproduced memo created quite a stir in the District of Criminals. The mainstream media gave it wall-to-wall coverage and politicians of both the Democrat and Republican persuasions began uttering the “I” word and drawing Watergate comparisons.

When people think of American government they think of it as their government. After all, the tyrant war criminal Abraham Lincoln told us ours was a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” If we don’t like our politicians, people say, we can just throw the bums out. Then we’ll have a government that serves us.

People buy into this nonsense every election cycle. They bought into it the last election cycle when they elected Trump.

Trump promised to drain the swamp. The Trumpster people believed that promise, and many Trump voters continue to believe that Trump intends to drain the swamp, even though he’s surrounded himself with swamp dwellers and banksters who finance the swamp dwellers.

Whether Trump truly intends to drain the swamp or not, the swamp dwellers are gunning for him. One of them gunning for him is Comey.

The FBI is part of the Deep State, which is the true government. They are the people who remain in power regardless of whether a D person or a R person is president or whether D people or R people control congress.

It doesn’t matter whether Trump truly intends to drain the swamp. He represents people who want the swamp drained and the Deep State cannot allow such a notion to fester.

That’s what’s behind the leaks and chaos of this latest media-driven frenzy which led to the appointment of a special counsel – Robert Mueller – who is himself a long-time creature of the swamp.

We don’t know whether a Comey memo exists or not. We do know that Comey testified before Congress on May 3 that he never felt pressured by anyone to halt an investigation. And he stated it would be a big deal if it were to occur. So if such a memo exists, Comey has put himself into a precarious situation. Or it would be precarious if he weren’t a creature from the swamp.

Related

An out-of-control FBI

A history of the US government’s war on its people

Boston and more government lies

Lawless America

Without law, liberty becomes licentiousness

The post Comey’s war on Trump appeared first on Personal Liberty®.