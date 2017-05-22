Democrats prepare an ambitious 2018

As the Trump administration continues to deal with controversy involving Russia and with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill poised to fumble on the Obamacare repeal and other key promises to voters, the Democratic Party is sharpening its knives in preparation the 2018 midterm elections.

On Monday the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee revealed the names of 20 House GOP lawmakers who will face fresh challenges from the left in the coming election. Combined with Democratic challenges announced earlier this year, that brings the total number of GOP-controlled seats in danger of switching sides to 79 in the forthcoming election.

Democrat Party insiders are urging challenges in the districts of GOP incumbents the center of recent ethics troubles or whose constituents aren’t thrilled with President Donald Trump’s vision for the GOP.

“Through self-inflicted wounds, chaos, ethical issues and a trail of betrayals and broken promises to voters, House Republicans and President Trump have made their long 2018 slog even more difficult. And it’s clear that the surface is starting to crack beneath them,” DCCC spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said in a memo obtained by The Hill.

The Democrats are also counting on the traditional trend of the party controlling the White House losing favor with some undecided voters in congressional contests.

It’s unlikely the Democrats will have any better luck than they did in 2016 unless the party is able to come to voters with a strong policy message rather than simply screaming at voters about scandals involving the Trump administration. That’s especially true if the ongoing inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election and tales of Trump conflicts of interest reveals the Democrat claims as totally baseless.

It’s a reality some Democrats are preparing to confront, according to a recent report out from CNBC:

Since the election, Democrats have latched on to countless, sometimes conflicting, explanations for why Clinton lost. But one that has gained traction across is she spent too much time prosecuting Trump’s temperament and not enough selling her ability to help people. A study published after the election by the Wesleyan Media Project found Clinton’s campaign aired far fewer policy-focused TV ads than any other presidential campaign since 2000 — including Trump’s. No Democrat is advocating going easy on the president or skirting the mounting White House controversies. But there are tradeoffs in prioritizing either scandal or policy. “There’s room for both, and I don’t think they should be mutually exclusive, but I think we saw in the election that people want to see, ‘What are you going to do for them?'” said Terry McAuliffe, the popular governor of Virginia and a close Clinton ally. McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee Chairman, said when he talks about Trump, he talks specifically about how the president is impacting voters in his state. “I think the message for us as Democrats is we’ve got to give people a reason to vote for us, not against Trump. I think that’s a much more powerful message,” he said.

Still, no matter how the current investigations turn out, it’s no time for Republican lawmakers and planners to become complacent. In addition to a motivated Democratic Party, the GOP faces the challenge of waning support among some conservatives put off by Trump’s apparent willingness to walk back campaign promises. His push for the passage of a GOP replacement bill that keeps the government heavily involved in healthcare along with foreign policy maneuvers that are increasingly bringing criticism over an apparent diversion from his America first plan are among the biggest complaints from that contingent.

For die-hard Trump supporters, the refrain so far is that his presidency remains in its infancy– but by the time the 2018 midterms roll around, the president will have to have shown significant progress on his agenda or risk backlash from both sides of the aisle.

