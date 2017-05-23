Manchester Bomber Identified as Salman Abedi, Trump Says ISIS Terrorists Are ‘Losers’: P.M. Links

May 23, 2017
  • TrumpThe man responsible for 22 deaths at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night has been identified as Salman Abedi.
  • President Trump called ISIS terrorists "losers."
  • Salon's Amanda Marcotte: "Tale of 2 hoaxes: The Seth Rich conspiracy theory and 'Conceptual Penis' prank both expose a fear of women's power."
  • This New Republic hit piece on Betsy DeVos suggests she's an even greater danger than Jeff Sessions.
  • A campus group screened the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education's Can We Take a Joke? documentary. What happened next will not surprise you.