Manchester Bomber Identified as Salman Abedi, Trump Says ISIS Terrorists Are ‘Losers’: P.M. Links

- The man responsible for 22 deaths at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night has been identified as Salman Abedi.
- President Trump called ISIS terrorists "losers."
- Salon's Amanda Marcotte: "Tale of 2 hoaxes: The Seth Rich conspiracy theory and 'Conceptual Penis' prank both expose a fear of women's power."
- This New Republic hit piece on Betsy DeVos suggests she's an even greater danger than Jeff Sessions.
- A campus group screened the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education's Can We Take a Joke? documentary. What happened next will not surprise you.