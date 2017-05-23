The conspiracy to kill Trump

The above headline is a metaphor. I am writing to you today about what I see as the political assassination of President Donald J. Trump.

Trump’s rallying cry — “America first” — was anathema to the globalists who want the world in sync with their metronome. The New World Order is a global orchestra where every instrument has a precise pitch. If just one piece is not playing in tune for the conductor, the concert is ruined. Former President Barack Obama was never off key. America under Trump’s presidency has shown a propensity to play to a separate beat.

Obama oversaw the severe decline of America. His giving of only lip service to the Muslim threat was so complete that his lips never uttered the words “radical Islamic terrorism.” Obama was tireless in his efforts to weaken America by spreading racial discontent and indebting America by $10 trillion; such a gross misuse of taxpayer money that he equaled the national debt of the previous 43 presidential administrations, leaving office with a federal deficit of nearly $20 trillion.

The weakening of America by Obama was celebrated by the globalists and ignored by millions of liberal-minded Americans who to this day refuse to accept Hillary Clinton’s defeat. The result is institutions and individuals openly plotting Trump’s removal from office. They cling to unsubstantiated claims of criminality and treason by Trump as an excuse for their actions.

The conspirators

In the autumn of 2016, a treasonous synergy towards a single goal began — the political assassination of Donald Trump.

A Politico headline read, “Could Trump Be Impeached Shortly After He Takes Office?” There is a broad coalition of conspirators that hopes so. They are:

Beltway bureaucrats — They heard Trump declare he was going to drain the swamp in Washington. That swamp is their home, and they work for the federal government. Those with influence number in the thousands and their loyalty is not to the president or to the nation. Their self-interest trumps all, and they can’t stand the thought of having a president cutting the fat from government because many refuse — or are unable — to cope with a real job that demands real results. These are the leakers that spread innuendo and lies to another co-conspirator…

The mainstream media — Who last week worked themselves into an embarrassingly frenzied state. Walter Cronkite may have preceded Dan Rather as the anchor at CBS News, but Rather has always been as crazy as Cronkite was dependable. In the autumn of 1986, Rather made wild claims and said an attacker came at him demanding, “Kenneth, what is the frequency?” Rather also had a bizarre nightly goodbye saying, “Courage.” Last Thursday, his sanity was further put into question after his appearance on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow. Rather said:

Thank God for the American press. The New York Times, The Washington Post, others who have been doing a terrific job… up until today, President Trump has had the ability to control almost every news cycle. From this day forward he is no longer in control. And, instead, if you will, of being the hunter, he has become the hunted.

New York Times’ media critic Jim Rutenberg wrote that journalists who personally oppose Trump had an obligation to “throw out the textbook” when it came to coverage of the president. According to The Atlantic, when it comes to covering Trump “it is only fair to be unfair.”

Proof of the media’s anti-Trump stance came last Friday from a surprising source: Harvard University. According to their analysis, Trump has received more negative press coverage than any president. Trump and his administration accounted for 41 percent of national television content. Both MSNBC and CNN measured 93 percent negative coverage of Trump. FOX News had 52 percent negative coverage of Trump, with 48 percent positive coverage. FOX holds Trump in higher regard than another co-conspirator…

The entertainment industry — Actors, writers, directors, producers and musicians have displayed a vile hatred of Trump that exceeds the vexation against a sitting president dating back to Lincoln. Trump has not initiated a civil war. He has only been president for 124 days! That is five months of indecency and vulgarity towards the president and towards the office of the presidency.

I can only stomach a single example, but you know full well that the television airways are filled with this type of crassness towards Trump.

On May 5, Bill Maher asked Gabriel Sherman, a reporter with New York Magazine who was a guest of his HBO comedy-show, if Ivanka Trump would stop her father from starting nuclear war. Maher then became lewd by mimicking Ivanka performing a sex act on Donald Trump. “When he’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and — ‘Daddy, Daddy… Don’t do it, Daddy.'”

Can you imagine such a joke like that being made about Obama and his eldest daughter Malia?

Remember all the celebrities who declared they were going to move to Canada — as if the country wanted them — if Trump were elected? Fortunately for Canada none of them did. Two famous, or infamous — depending on your politics — that will not be leaving the United States are…

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — Two powerful political figures in the Democratic Party. Separately, they have announced that they intend to help lead a resistance movement against Trump. The New York Post wrote on February 11:

When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

On May 15, Clinton announced her new organization, Onward Together, which would more accurately be called Sore Losers Society. Clinton wrote in a mass email, “From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before.”

Politics makes strange bedfellows. This is especially true these days because those that bitterly opposed Obama and Clinton now co-conspire against Trump. They are…

Senate Republicans — A group whose criticisms of Trump are eagerly expressed and includes Arizona Senator John McCain, who always seems happy to attack a fellow Republican if he can see an iota of political gain by doing so. McCain has referred to supposed pre-election ties between Trump and Russia — for which not a shred of evidence has been produced despite more than a year of multiple investigations — as being of “Watergate size and scale.”

Just one-fourth of GOP Senators have defended Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. Fifteen Republican Senators said the firing raised concerns and questioned the timing of Comey’s firing.

Republicans have been reluctant to protect Trump from his enemies; something Trump desperately needs.

“Republicans in general — not just Trump — are in a crossroads,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said in an interview last week. “And if they don’t get their act together, Pelosi is going to become speaker and she’s going to impeach Trump. That’s how big the stakes are.” This brings me to the final conspirator…

Donald Trump — A man who is reckless with his words and actions. He openly invites conflict and taunts his enemies. Just one day after the awkward firing of Comey, Trump arranged a photo-op in the Oval Office with Richard Nixon’s Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. He also threatened Comey on Twitter by suggesting that their private conversations in the White House may have been taped, a practice used by Nixon that destroyed his presidency.

Trump then banned American media from a meeting with Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, and Sergey Kislyak, Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, but allowed Russian photographers to attend. It was a childish snub of the American press and further fueled crazed speculation from the likes of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who insists Trump is Russia’s Manchurian candidate.

I believe Trump sincerely wants what is best for the nation and that his policies are taking the country in the right direction. But there are millions of Americans who do not agree and believe that Trump is either a Russian pawn or simply insane. Trump makes it hard for his defenders to support him when he openly antagonizes the media who already ignore his successes.

The big question to middle America is this: Are Trump’s virtues — his stamina to work hard and to fight hard along with his outstanding choice of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, plus drawing a red line with Syrian blood after President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons — outweigh his shortcomings which include his political inexperience, self-destructive impulses, fragile ego and an obsession to get the last word in, usually through Twitter?*

Sixty-three million Americans voted for Donald Trump. If their will is overturned and Trump is removed from office without clear evidence of criminal wrong doing, democracy in America will be dead. In some ways it already is.

Yours in good times and bad,

–John Myers

*Writer’s footnote: I don’t know if striking Syria’s military airbase was correct or not after al-Assad once again resorted to using chemical weapons. I do think that if the president of the United States says America will not stand for such an atrocity without retaliation, he needs to make good on his threat. That was something President Obama seemed afraid to do.

The post The conspiracy to kill Trump appeared first on Personal Liberty®.