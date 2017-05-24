Trump Meets Pope, ISIS Claims Responsibility for Rampage in Philippines, Marilyn Monroe and UFOs: P.M. Links

President Trump met with the pope in the Vatican before arriving in Brussels for a NATO summit.
ISIS has claimed responsibility for an assault by militants on Marawi City that led to thousands of civilians fleeing and the Philippines' president declaring martial law on Mindanao, the Muslim-majority island on which Marawi City is located.
The father and the brother of the Manchester bomber have been reportedly arrested in Libya, to which they returned from the U.K. after the Western-backed ouster of Col. Qaddafi.