The term “public policy” is a household term in America. Blacks Law Dictionary defines “public policy” as “community common sense and common conscience, extended and applied throughout the state to matters of public morals, health, safety, welfare, and the like…”

I really doubt that one person in a million knows that the term “public policy” is synonymous with government purpose. All federal judges know that “public policy” is a cover term for government policy. This is why the judges and the courts consistently rule in favor of “public policy” (government), especially when it comes to defining down morality (baby murder, gay marriage, transgender “rights,” etc.).

In his “On the Right to Rebel Against Governors,” Samuel West wrote in 1776:

It is our duty to endeavor always to promote the general good; to do to all as we would be willing to be done by were we in their circumstances; to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly before God. These are some of the laws of nature which every man in the world is bound to observe, and which whoever violates exposes himself to the resentment of mankind, the lashes of his own conscience, and the judgment of Heaven. This plainly shows that the highest state of liberty subjects us to the law of nature and the government of God. The most perfect freedom consists in obeying the dictates of right reason, and submitting to natural law. When a man goes beyond or contrary to the law of nature and reason, he becomes the slave of base passions and vile lusts; he introduces confusion and disorder into society, and brings misery and destruction upon himself. This, therefore, cannot be called a state of freedom, but a state of the vilest slavery and the most dreadful bondage. The servants of sin and corruption are subjected to the worst kind of tyranny in the universe. Hence we conclude that where licentiousness begins, liberty ends.

When politicians and bureaucrats talk about democracy and public policy, they speak with a forked tongue. They want you to believe that these terms refer to personal liberty. They don’t. They refer to the end of personal liberty.

The post Where licentiousness begins, liberty ends appeared first on Personal Liberty®.