Calls for a more intrusive Census

As if the U.S. Census is not intrusive enough already, two Democrat senators want the questionnaire to ask who is sleeping with whom.

In a letter dated May 22, Senators Kamala Harris (Commiefornia) and Tom Harper (Delaware) call on outgoing Census Director John Thompson why the 2020 Census form omits questions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Since the Clinton Administration expanded the form in 2000, the decennial enumeration of American population has gotten longer and more intrusive. It is a perfect example of Big Brother run amuck.

The census is the proverbial camel’s nose stuck inside the tent of our homes and lives; let that nose roam about and soon the entire government camel will be inside our homes and lives. The only difference between American and Soviet communism is public perception. Americans have been conditioned not to see or believe the degree of totalitarianism and barbarism exercised by their own government.

Among the intrusive questions are those asking whether people have had a “physical, mental or emotional condition” lasting more than six months” or have problems “bathing, dressing, or getting around the house.” What is the government going to do with such information?

Well, back in Bill Clinton’s day his press secretary Joe Lockhart admitted on NBC’s Meet the Press that “mental records” should be used to check for gun ownership. And they have since been in California and New York.

The census has become a tool for mass collectivism. Even the mass media propaganda ads for the government admit that the census will be used to determine where and how the racial spoils and other socialist income redistribution programs of Washington, D.C. will be implemented.

Census records were also used during World War II to locate U.S. citizens of Japanese ancestry and to enter them in U.S. concentration camps. So much for the government’s promise not to compromise the confidentiality of the information it collects. Have you ever known the government to keep promises like that one (or any promises at all)? Lesson No. 1 in the Law of Self-Preservation: Never Believe the Government.

The federal government has become the battle ax of those who want to destroy the very people who created the once-free American nation, and the most useful tools to accomplish this end are the black, Hispanic and multicultural churches, and affiliated religious institutions of mass deception. Many of these institutions — which profit off various government programs – preach to their congregants and followers about how it is a moral obligation to comply with the Census.

Always remember: the government has nothing good or nice to give to you. The government is in the business of contracting freedom (and wealth), not expanding it. Only the individual in Christ can increase his freedom, all the government’s deceptive Ponzi schemes and other criminal enterprises notwithstanding.

Constitutionally-speaking, the Census is to record “actual Enumeration” (nose count) of the nation’s population in order to apportion for Congress and direct taxes “in such Manner as [Congress] shall by law dictate” (Article 1, Section 2).

As the Daily Signal noted in 2010:

Congress has directed through a federal law that anyone who “refuses or willfully neglects…to answer, to the best of his knowledge, any of the questions” on the Census form can be fined $100 (13 U.S.C. § 221). If you deliberately give a false answer, you can be fined up to $500. Although there are not a lot of reported prosecutions, this statutory requirement has been upheld by the courts as constitutional. There is even a 1970 court decision from Delaware holding that there is a separate violation for each question you don’t answer. So, on this year’s ten-question Census form, you could be fined as much $1,000 — $5,000 if you refuse to answer or deliberately give false answers. If there was a mass refusal by millions of Americans to answer parts of the form — like the race question — the U.S. Justice Department would not have the resources to prosecute everyone who violated the law. But you could be prosecuted and fined, and there is a court decision from New York (which the Supreme Court refused to review) holding that a conviction for violating this law is valid even if there were other persons who also refused to fill out the form but were not prosecuted. (One curious exception to that: The liberal Ninth Circuit reversed a conviction when it was shown that the defendant might have been targeted due to his publicly held “dissident” view that the Census is an unconstitutional invasion of privacy.) Everyone should realize that if you don’t complete a Census form, you are violating federal law. The chances of actual prosecution may be remote, but it could happen. The only real answer to this problem is for Congress to prohibit the Census Bureau from collecting such information and to make all government programs (and the reapportionment process) explicitly race-neutral.

And sex-neutral, etc.

