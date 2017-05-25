CNN finally realizes Clinton’s email problem was kind of a big deal

When Hillary Clinton got beat in the 2016 election, members of the mainstream media who had for months declared her the inevitable winner blamed political pollsters for their confusion. Bad numbers, they said.. Now, CNN is using polling data to figure out what everyone outside of the media and political establishment knew all along.

What have they learned? Well, mostly that Clinton’s wanton disregard for government rules in handling official emails disgusted a whole bunch of Americans who might have otherwise given her campaign a second look.

Reporting on a “new study by a consortium of pollsters,” the outlet relayed:

In the paper, presented at the American Association for Public Opinion Research’s annual conference in New Orleans, pollsters and political scientists from Gallup, Georgetown University and the University of Michigan studied the daily Gallup tracking poll from July 10 to November 7, 2016. In particular, they zeroed in on one question: “Have you read, seen or heard anything about (Hillary Clinton/Donald Trump) in the last day or two?” They then zeroed in on the “yes” responses and categorized what, exactly, people said they had read, seen or heard.

CNN then provided these word cloud gems (blue is words mostly used in answers regarding Clinton, red for Trump):

Ace journalist and CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza made this keen observation:

As you can see, “email” drowns out every other term mentioned about Clinton. It was, without question, the dominant narrative of the election for her — at least in the five months that this paper documents. And, according to the study, the mentions of email correlate directly to negative views of Clinton.

Oh, and… :

I’d agree that Clinton’s email server played a decisive role in deciding the election. But I wouldn’t agree with the idea that the media is responsible for it. After all, it was Clinton who never seemed to grasp the seriousness of the issue and how it eroded the public’s already shaky confidence in her. Her inability to do those things meant she was never able to put the story behind her. And then the Comey announcement came, which undoubtedly surged the issue back to the top of many voters’ minds.



I’m glad the MSM doesn’t feel “responsible” for Clinton’s defeat… It’s just that, if they’d reported the news instead of being blinded by Clinton’s “inevitability” and fooled by her efforts to manipulate the press (a skill she and Bill have perfected over the course of about two decades), the media would’ve looked way less stupid on the morning of Nov. 9.

