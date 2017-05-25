HUD Director Carson: ‘Poverty is a state of mind’

The Trump administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested during a recent interview that one of the biggest drivers of poverty in the United States is a lack of personal responsibility and drive to succeed among some Americans.

Carson made the comments on political commentator Armstrong William’s SiriusXM radio program.

“I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind. You take somebody that has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there,” said Carson. “And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

Carson, unsurprisingly, is now being attacked by supporters of an expanded welfare state on the left.

Why? It’s simple… if you take away victims, the Democratic Party starts to run out of voters pretty quick.

A victim of circumstance, Carson noted during the same interview, is something he was never allowed to become despite a very modest upbringing.

“If everybody had a mother like mine, nobody would be in poverty,” Carson said. “She was a person who absolutely would not accept the status of victim.”

That’s why Democrats hate a voice like Carson’s. It’s why Democratic Sen. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) said Carson was a “disconcerting and disturbingly unqualified choice” for HUD. Because, you know, a 76-year-old white woman born into a politically connected family obviously knows more about poverty than a black man from Detroit who was able to break the poverty cycle via hard work, determination and a little luck.

