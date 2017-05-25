In Defense of Amateurs

“If a thing is worth doing, it is worth doing badly.”

So goes one of the G.K. Chesterton’s most famous and most quoted lines.

Considered “a man of colossal genius” by George Bernard Shaw, G.K. Chesterton was a prolific writer— publishing 80 books, 200 short stories and over 4000 essays in his lifetime.

And in those prolific writing, Chesterton gave special meaning to the amateur over the professional, to the generalist over the specialist.

Why? Isn’t being a professional a good thing?

Not always.

What Happened to the Amateur?

“Inspiration is for amateurs — the rest of us just show up and get to work” -Chuck Close

The word amateur doesn’t get a lot of love these days. When we hear “amateur,” we think of a dabbler — someone unskilled and undisciplined who flutters from one hobby to another.

The word amateur used to have a different meaning, though. A quick search for the “amateur etymology” shows the word’s origins:

Originally, to be an amateur simply meant to love something.

Chesterton says as much in his biography of Robert Browning:

“The word amateur has come by the thousand oddities of language to convey an idea of tepidity; whereas the word itself has the meaning of passion. Nor is this peculiarity confined to the mere form of the word; the actual characteristic of these nameless dilettanti is a genuine fire and reality. A man must love a thing very much if he not only practises it without any hope of fame or money, but even practises it without any hope of doing it well. Such a man must love the toils of the work more than any other man can love the rewards of it.”

Growing up, Chesterton was inspired by his father, whose “profession” was that of a real estate agent but spent much of his private life exploring drawing, painting, photography, magic lanterns and the like.

In his Autobiography, Chesterton writes of his father:

“To us (children) he appeared to be indeed The Man with the Golden Key, the magician opening the gates of goblin castles . . . but all this time he was known to the world, and even to the next door neighbours, as a very reliable and capable, though rather unambitious businessman. It was a very good lesson in what is also the last lesson in life: that in everything that matters, the inside is much larger than the outside. On the whole, I am glad that he was never a professional artist. It might have stood in his way of becoming an amateur. It might have spoilt his career — his private career.”

Wait, what?

What does Chesterton mean when he says that being a professional can stand in the way of “becoming an amateur”? The answer, I think, lies in what Chesterton calls the amateur’s “genuine fire and reality.”

To understand this, let us introduce Dr. Xu — a hypothetical (but professional) plastic surgeon. Dr. Xu’s full title is “Dr. Winston Xu, M.D., PH.D.” — no doubt signaling his great proficiency at the wise art of facial reconstruction.

Dr. Xu may indeed be very good at what he does. However, no matter how good Dr. Xu is, there is always something to worry about — does Dr. Xu truly have the best interests of his patient in mind? Perhaps the only thing in Dr. Xu’s mind is next week’s paycheck, or a snide compliment he got last week from Dr. Lee (his rival), or simply the sweet and sour chicken wings (made fresh by Mrs. Xu) awaiting him at home…

Here lies the problem.

While professional has many reasons for doing something (money, prestige, power), an amateur has only one —the “genuine fire and reality” of pure, unbridled passion.

You can always trust an amateur.