The problem we can’t won’t solve

The suicide bombing that took the lives of 22 people at the Manchester Arena last Sunday night should never have happened. And I don’t mean that in the allegorical “if only a tragedy hadn’t befallen those poor innocents” sense. I mean it in the “Salman Abedi should have been imagining the concert from inside the confines of Her Majesty’s 6×9” sense. I mean it in the “British authorities ought to be considered complicit” sense. And when I say “complicit,” I mean “they knew and did nothing.”

Salman Abedi couldn’t have made his presence better known to Her Majesty’s anti-terrorism forces if he had left a copy of his plan at Buckingham Palace. The imam at his mosque called him “the face of hate.” His own family contacted authorities about his increasingly Islamofascist behavior. His recent travel itinerary read like a jihadi bucket list with stops in hot spots like Libya. Reports indicate the Brits knew he had developed ties to terrorist heavyweights overseas.

Abedi was no “lone wolf.” As of Thursday morning, at least nine members of his den were in handcuffs, meaning he had at least enough of an immediate support network to field a soccer team. Judging by both the ISIS promises of further bloodshed and United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May stepping the terror alert from “imminent” to “army in the streets,” it’s painfully obvious that not only was Abedi not a “lone wolf,” he and his circle are not the only soldiers of Allah operating in the Queen’s backyard.

And they knew. They knew who and what Abedi was. They knew he had gone beyond the social media ranting stage and had fully immersed himself in Mohammed’s death cult. But the fear of being tagged as “Islamophobic” was greater than their fear of informing people that their eight year old daughter wouldn’t be making it home from the Ariana Grande concert. The fear of hurting someone’s feelings overwhelmed their fear of losing someone’s children. The fear of “fearmongering” eclipsed their fear of death.

British authorities are now conducting operations to sweep up Abedi’s fellow cell-mates, the anti-terrorism version of closing the mosque door after the suicide bombers have gone. Adding to the task, police have to address the sudden flood of complaints of so-called “Islamophobia” and “hate speech” which have begun to flood their offices. As if running down ululating lunatics isn’t difficult enough already, the supposedly “peaceful” Muslims, who should be doubly outraged by Abedi’s crime, given the religious association, have their abayas in a wad because someone noted the correlation between massive floods of Muslim immigrants and dead innocents. The conspiracy theory-minded sort might even consider the possibility that the complaints are intended to slow down investigations. And it all needs to stop. Now.

The old saw says “the first step to solving a problem is admitting you have one.” The people of Manchester are burying their babies. They are joining the long list of bereaved parents from Moscow to San Bernardino forced to pick out their kids in morgues instead of class pictures. But not only have we yet to admit we have a radical Islam problem, we can’t even discuss it out loud lest the police get involved.

— Ben Crystal