Trump’s Budget to Preserve the Swamp? New at Reason

President Donald Trump's first budget proposal is finally out, and it boldly promises to deliver a "new foundation for American greatness." Veronique de Rugy suspects that grandiose language is supposed to resonate with those voters who don't understand how the budget process actually works. The sad reality is that this budget would accomplish no such thing, for several reasons.

First, the proposal is dead on arrival on Capitol Hill. Even if one believed the Trump budget would be successful in achieving its stated aims, congressional Republicans have made clear that they won't be carrying the administration's water. Specifically, GOPers have already made clear that they have zero appetite for pursuing the spending cuts and program terminations recommended in the administration's budget proposal.

Surprised? You shouldn't be. Republicans have had many opportunities over the years to ax such budget zombies as the National Endowment for the Arts, Corporation for Public Broadcasting subsidies, and the Economic Development Administration. They're not going to finally go to war for those spending cuts now, writes de Rugy.

