Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shoved a 76-year-old woman's head into the wooden arm rest of the chair she was sitting in at a train station when she didn't comply with their orders quickly enough. The woman was sitting in reserved seating when the officers told her to move. She told them she needed her cane to stand up, but they refused to allow her to have it. They then handcuffed the woman and took her to jail, where she was charged with obstruction.