New York Times Mag tells readers ‘how to build a fallout shelter’

Prepare for a nuclear emergency. Build your shelter underground, stock it with food. This isn’t really the kind of material we’re used to seeing from the mainstream writers at The New York Times. But even if it’s further proof that the world is totally upside down, it’s practical advice that preppers have given for years.

In the forthcoming edition of its Sunday magazine, The Times includes a piece on nuclear survival drawing from the expertise of Swiss Civil Protection engineer Cédric Vuilleumier. In Switzerland, the article notes, bomb shelters are a part of government infrastructure and all citizens are guaranteed a spot to ride out a nuclear emergency.

From the article:

Start with what Vuilleumier calls a “protective envelope” of concrete and reinforced steel rebar with walls between one foot and 2-feet-7-inches thick. Don’t build near anything flammable. Your budget may allow for more spaciousness, but plan for a minimum of nine square feet per person, which is what Switzerland provides. Install eight-inch-thick concrete and steel doors that open out. Add a ventilation and air-filtration system that can be operated with a hand crank in case of a power failure. (Swiss specifications for bomb-shelter parts are the gold standard internationally; many shelter-building companies in the United States and elsewhere import Swiss-made components.) Cache food, water, a toilet, something to sleep on and a radio. How much you’ll need will depend on how long you intend to stay. In the first 24 hours after a Hiroshima-like nuclear explosion, large particles of hazardous radioactive material rain to the ground. Most of the fallout quickly begins to decay, and scientists use what’s called the 7:10 Rule of Thumb to estimate radioactive risk: For every sevenfold increase in time after detonation, there is a 10-fold decrease in the exposure rate. Some of Switzerland’s shelters contain everything needed to survive 14 days sealed inside, but most are intended as sanctuary for only up to two days. “After that you’ll want to open the door,” Vuilleumier says.

Again, despite the unlikely venue, the advice isn’t bad.

To expand and learn more about practical prepping strategies, check out our On Your Own archives.

