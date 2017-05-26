Pelosi promises economically unworkable $15 minimum wage if Dems take the House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) this week used the left’s “fight for fifteen” to build support for Democrats leading in to the 2018 election cycle, promising this week to pass legislation within “100 hours” of re-establishment a Democrat majority.

“I’ll tell you one thing for sure: we win the election, in the first 100 hours we will pass a $15 minimum wage,” Pelosi told supporters Thursday.

Forget that cities already trying out the sort of hike Pelosi is promising are already finding it an unworkable solution to poverty.

And forget that there are countless studies, from both public and private entities, which tell us government-mandated minimum wage hikes do more economic harm than good.

Even The Feds Admit Minimum Wages Cause Unemployment

Study: Mandatory Minimum Wage Increase Will Lead To Layoffs, Hiring Freeze

Research reveals that minimum wage hikes actually hurt workers

Artificial wage inflation is bad for everyone

The Democrats need votes, dammit. Free money for the least skilled!

Also… if you like hamburgers, you’d better get comfortable with technology.

