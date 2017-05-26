The WIRE: Your week in review

From Manchester to Montana — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

An ISIS animal murdered 22, including little girls, in a bombing at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The media reaction followed the usual timeline: It might not have been terrorism → It was terrorism → It might not have been Muslims →



It was… and you know the rest.

News outlets were quick to dig into details behind the attack. The Washington Post led the way with “In suburban Manchester, a search for what might have motivated the attacker.”



Oh yeah. There’s a real mystery.

Liberals were quick to focus on the real danger: An increase in so-called “Islamophobia.” Some even flooded United Kingdom authorities with reports of “Islamophobic” social media posts.



After an Islamic terrorist murders babies, the left’s top priority is protecting Muslims from mean tweets.

Critics lambasted Trump for calling ISIS “losers;” suggesting he didn’t go far enough in characterizing the Islamic terrorist group.



This from people who think calling them “Islamic terrorists” is going too far.

Democrats cheered the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals striking down President Trump’s revised travel restrictions. This clears the way for a resumption of the Obama-era terrorist importation program.



The ISIS world tour! Coming soon to a gathering of innocent victims near you!

President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia included glitz, glamor and — umm — whatever the hell this was.



“So, we all touch it and Mars gets their air back?”

Trump also enjoyed some bro time in Rome with the Holy Father.



“No, Donald, we’re not looking to sell naming rights.”

“Just saying, your Pope-ness. The Trump St. Peter’s! It’ll be YUGE!”

Trump raised eyebrows at a NATO summit when he poked fellow organization leaders over their countries’ failure to meet financial obligations to the mutual defense organization.



It’s this new thing we’re trying called “not being a dupe for a bunch of deadbeats.”

Liberals ginned up the outrage machine when they thought Trump elbowed the Montenegrin Prime Minister out of the way during a photo op.



Ooh! Scandal! I bet he didn’t even let the guy have two scoops of ice cream!

During a chat in Berlin, former President Barack Obama, who installed a serious wall around his luxe rental in D.C., mocked the idea of secure borders and sovereignty, telling the fawning audience “We can’t hide behind a wall.”



“When I say ‘we,’ I mean ‘you.’ I can’t have you ‘normals’ getting too close.”

Analysts, including the left-wing ACLU — describe the newly discovered Obama-era NSA domestic spying program represents “some of the most serious” civil liberties violations “to ever be documented.”



“What? Not like the IRS could get them all.”

New reports indicate the Obama administration let known members of the violent narcoterrorist gang MS-13 into the country during the illegal immigration surge at the end of his term.



Yeah, but in return Obama got some bomb-diggity choom, yo.

New footage from the Center for Medical Progress reveals abortionists joking about the gruesome nature of killing babies. One “doctor” even yukked it up about a victim’s eyeball falling in her lap.



“And then I got some dead baby on me. Tee-hee!”

Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte made the final hours of his campaign exciting, laying the literal smackdown on a reporter just days before the special election.



Not a great look for a congressman, but he’s a lock to be Secretary of Choke Slams in the next president’s administration.

Despite their own encouragement and endorsement of violence against conservatives, Democrats were quick to blast Gianforte’s behavior.



Violence is never the answer… unless you’re “woke.”

April 2017 marked the lowest point for Democratic Party fundraising hauls since 2009.



Shrieking profanities and kicking out pro-life members isn’t the draw they thought it would be.

The “non-partisan” Congressional Budget Office estimates 23 million people will lose health insurance over 10 years of the American Health Care Act.



If they were really non-partisan, they’d realize 23 million people will no longer be forced at gunpoint to buy grossly overpriced things they don’t want.

Notre Dame commencement got ugly when a number of students walked out in protest during Vice President Mike Pence’s address.



They weren’t angry at Pence, they just found out what their “gender studies” degrees are actually worth.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson heard from the leftist boo-birds this week when he said “poverty is a state of mind.”



What does he know? He only went from nothing in Detroit to being one of premier neurosurgeons on the planet and a cabinet position.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

