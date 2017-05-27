Long Strange Trip: The Grateful Dead’s Radical Anti-Authoritarian Streak [New at Reason]

The Grateful Dead, a band forged during the Bay Area Acid Tests of the 1960s that grew to become one of the most popular live acts in American history, is the subject of a new 4-hour documentary by Academy Award-nominated director Amir Bar-Lev. Using a trove of archival images, Long Strange Trip follows the band over three decades, delving into the group's history, music, and anti-authoritarian ethos.

