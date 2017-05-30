Follow the Radical Road

May 30, 2017
  1. A Disease in the Public Mind: A New Understanding of Why We Fought the Civil War – Thomas Fleming

  2. Bacon & Butter: The Ultimate Ketogenic Diet Cookbook – Celby Richoux

  3. Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy – Dr. Joseph Mercola

  4. Defending Dixie: Essays in Southern History and Culture – Clyde N. Wilson

  5. Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling – Meathead Goldwyn

  6. Eat Bacon, Don’t Jog: Get Strong. Get Lean. No Bullshit. –  Grant Petersen
  7. Thomas Jefferson – Revolutionary: A Radical’s Struggle to Remake AmericaKevin R. C. Gutzman

  8. The Velikovsky Heresies: Worlds in Collision and Ancient Catastrophes Revisited – Laird Scranton

  9. Remember the Liberty!: Almost Sunk by Treason on the High Seas – Phillip F. Nelson

  10. Watch Your Back: How to Avoid the Most Dangerous Moments in Daily Life – Roger Eckstine

  11. Egalitarianism as a Revolt Against Nature and Other Essays – Murray N. Rothbard

  12. Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America’s Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years – Russ Baker

  13. Keto: For Beginners: Start Your Ideal 7-day Keto Diet Plan to Lose Weight in 21 Days Now! – Virginia Hoffman

  14. Shooter’s Bible Guide to Concealed Carry: A Beginner’s Guide to Armed Defense – Brad Fitzpatrick

  15. Hit List: An In-Depth Investigation into the Mysterious Deaths of Witnesses to the JFK Assassination – Richard Belzer

