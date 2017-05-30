Follow the Radical Road

A Disease in the Public Mind: A New Understanding of Why We Fought the Civil War – Thomas Fleming

Defending Dixie: Essays in Southern History and Culture – Clyde N. Wilson

Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling – Meathead Goldwyn

The Velikovsky Heresies: Worlds in Collision and Ancient Catastrophes Revisited – Laird Scranton

Remember the Liberty!: Almost Sunk by Treason on the High Seas – Phillip F. Nelson

Watch Your Back: How to Avoid the Most Dangerous Moments in Daily Life – Roger Eckstine