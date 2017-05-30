Stun-Gun Home Invader

A suspected home intruder was shot and killed early Saturday evening after he chose the wrong home to break into.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected home intruder broke into a Kingman, AZ home near Roosevelt Street and Jagerson Avenue armed with a stun gun. When he encountered the homeowner at approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect used the stun gun several times on the man and began robbing the home unimpeded.

What the suspect wasn’t counting on was that his victim would be able to defend himself. The homeowner was able to obtain a firearm and shot the home intruder in the process of burglarizing his home.

