The Terror Threat Is Worse Than You Think

It’s not often I read something that keeps me awake at night or makes my jaw hit the floor, but this week’s batch of must-read articles did both.

1. If You Knew What I Knew About Terror, You’d “Never Leave the House”

According to The Hill, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly thinks that “the terror threat is worse than most realize.” In fact, there have been four major terror attacks in the last week alone.

Now, we have highly trained and extremely dedicated men and women working around the clock to protect our country — but at this point, it’s simply a matter of when the wave of terrorism will hit U.S. shores. And when it does, you better be ready.

If you haven’t been following my advice in these pages, you’re playing with fire. I strongly recommend you build up your food and water stores now. Get your emergency plans in order, and make sure every member of your family knows what to do when the SHTF.

2. Wisconsin Car Thief Did Not Expect Woman to Do This

Now let me be clear: I don’t recommend doing what this woman did. That being said, her quick decision-making thwarted a brazen attempt at carjacking. Well done, Melissa.

Clearly, criminals have no qualms about stealing from you right under your nose — in broad daylight no less. Click on the link above to see what I mean. It’s unreal.

The best piece of advice I can offer to avoid a similar situation is always lock your car doors, even if you’re just standing on the other side of your vehicle pumping gas.

3. Seven Best Handguns for Women in 2017

In the most recent edition of The Weekly Drop, I answered a question from Colleen F. about the best firearms for women. Then I did some more digging and turned up this piece featured on Pew Pew Tactical.

Author Annette Evans offers some great recommendations, including general considerations everyone should think about when choosing a handgun. She also echoes my suggestion to go to your local gun range and try out as many guns as you can to see what feels most comfortable to you.

Click on the article above to and see which seven handguns made the cut.

5. How to Survive a Forest Fire, House Fire or Car Fire

As the weather warms up and vegetation dries out, wildfires become a bigger risk. Cars also tend to overheat more in the summer, and human folly is always a factor.

So check out this article by the guys over at Sheepdog Man — part of their “Big List of Nasty Disasters” series. This post details how to survive forest fires, house fires and vehicle fires. It also explains how to put out an engine fire and why it’s critical to stay away from the “cone of danger.”

Give it a read and take their advice to heart. Because the best way to fight fire is with preparation.

The post The Terror Threat Is Worse Than You Think appeared first on Laissez Faire.