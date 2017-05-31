Hollywood screen legend Clint Eastwood sounded off on what he described as the scourge of political correctness in an impassioned speech this weekend at the Cannes Film Festival.

While addressing a packed audience Sunday, the Oscar-winner said his seminal crime drama Dirty Harry could not have been made in today’s politically correct climate.

“A lot of people thought it was politically incorrect,’ Eastwood said of the 1971 film he starred in. “‘That was at the beginning of the era that we’re in now, where everybody thinks everyone’s politically correct.”

“We’re killing ourselves by doing that,” the 86-year-old star warned, declaring that “we’ve lost our sense of humour.”

Of course, this wasn’t the first time that Eastwood has warned of the dangers of political correctness.

In an interview last August with Esquire, Eastwood said then-candidate Donald Trump’s political success was due in part to his disregard for political correctness.

“He’s onto something, because secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up,” the actor said, “That’s the kiss-ass generation we’re in right now. We’re really in a pussy generation. Everybody’s walking on eggshells.”

Read the Whole Article

The post Clint Eastwood Blasts Political Correctness appeared first on LewRockwell.