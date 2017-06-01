Hillary Goes Bitter and Ballistic Again

A former Democratic National Committee staffer had a couple of four letter words for his party’s former nominee, after Hillary Clinton blasted the DNC’s data operation.

‘DNC data folks: today’s accusations are f***ing bulls**t, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense,’ wrote Andrew Therriault, the former director of data science for the Democratic National Committee, who now runs data operations for the city of Boston.

Therriault has since deleted his tweet.

Andrew Therriault, the former director of data science for the Democratic National Committee, blasted Hillary Clinton for saying she inherited ‘nothing’ from the party

Andrew Therriault (left) was responding to comments Hillary Clinton (right) made Wednesday at the Code Conference, where she heavily criticized the DNC’s data operation

At Wednesday’s Code Conference, Clinton sat down with Recode’s Kara Swisher and the Verge’s Walt Mossberg and heavily criticized the Democratic National Committee.

‘I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation,’ she recounted. ‘I get the nomination, so I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party.’

Mossberg jumped in and asked the former secretary of state to define ‘nothing.’

‘I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money in it,’ Clinton continued.

She then contrasted what she got from the Democrats to the operation over the Republican National Committee.

‘They basically said, “we will never be behind the Democrats again.” And they invested between 2012 and 2016, this $100 million to build this data foundation. They beta tested it. They ran it, somebody was able to determine about 227,000 surveys to double-check, triple check, quadruple check the information,’ she said.

‘So Trump becomes the nominee and he is basically handed this tried and true effective foundation,’ she added.

Read the Whole Article

The post Hillary Goes Bitter and Ballistic Again appeared first on LewRockwell.