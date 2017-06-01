Paris Agreement Pull-out Hysteria: Watch Kennedy on Fox Business Network at 8 pm ET

So President Donald Trump has pulled out of the Paris Agreement on climate change. What does that mean? I am neither a climate scientist nor a climate policy analyst (the two are different disciplines, believe it or not), though per usual on this issue I recommend listening to Ron Bailey. However I'm safe enough with my admittedly humble amount of knowledge to at least confidently predict that it did not amount to a "traitorous act of war against the American people" (billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer), did not mark the transformation of the federal government "into a subsidiary of ExxonMobil" (Naomi Klein, perhaps missing this Financial Times headline), and does not amount to "an assault on communities of color across the U.S." (ACLU National). As always, I could be hobbled by my own lack of imagination here, though it's hard to imagine how declining to endorse a set of sanction-free aspirations will submerge Miami and poison my unborn grandchildren.

