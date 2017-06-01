Trump Dumps Paris Agreement, Comey’s Back, Putin Points Blame to ‘Patriotic’ Russian Hackers: P.M. Links

President Donald Trump formally announced this afternoon the United States was pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement. He is open to negotiating terms to re-enter the agreement.

Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at a hotel and casino complex near Manila's airport.

Mark your calendars! Fired FBI Director James Comey will indeed be testifying openly before a Senate committee next Thursday. Will he state on the record whether Trump tried to get him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn? Stay tuned.

The Trump administration is working to return two diplomatic compounds in New York City and Maryland that had been seized by President Barack Obama's administration over the allegations of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says it might have been some "patriotic" Russians totally not connected to the Russian government who hacked into the Democratic Party's emails.

Somebody left a noose at an exhibition on segregation at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The Orlando Police Department has released hours of body camera footage from their response to the deadly Pulse Nightclub attack.

