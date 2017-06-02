Are all diseases one disease?

It’s not fun to talk about the liver. Your grandmother may have wanted to force old-fashioned cod liver oil on you, or your mother made you eat liver and onions… it smells bad, it tastes bad and we don’t want to hear the word “liver.”

But the simple fact you need to know is that enough toxemia of the liver concludes life on this earth.

The cause of all diseases?

Dr. Benjamin Rush, M.D., signer of the Declaration of Independence, brought distinction to medical science. He warned 200 years ago of the dangers of commercialization and monopoly of medical science that exist today.

Dr. Rush said that disease should not be multiplied into many artificial arrangements of diseases. “The physician who can cure one disease by a knowledge of its principles may by the same means cure all the disease of the human body; for their causes are the same. We have assisted in multiplying disease. We have done more — we have increased their mortality.”

Every so-called disease is a crisis of toxemia. This means that toxins have accumulated above the toleration point. Drugging sickness checks elimination from cleaning house. Every so-called disease is a complex of symptoms signifying a crisis of toxemia.

And all symptoms of all so-called diseases have one origin: slower and deteriorated liver and kidney functions that compound the buildup of toxemia.

But it’s amazing how quickly the liver responds to nutrition.

The human liver needs food, not drugs, for regeneration.

Of course it is very difficult to understand malnutrition as a national crisis when almost everyone has a full belly.

Just keep in mind that foodless foods (most of what the standard American diet consists of) produce calories and energy but no nutrition. The great illusion is that we feel full, and even satisfied, while we starve to death and toxify our livers.

When you think of liver health you already know not to drink too much. And you might know about fatty liver disease. But without proper nutrition we gradually use up body reserves or nutrients and degenerative disease sets in. Of course, this is not the “consensus of medical opinion,” but thousands of people are experiencing definite and quick improvements in liver health with natural food complexes.

What happens when you do not eat liver-healthy foods and only non-food processed foods? Morgan Spurlock demonstrated it very well while filming his movie Super Size Me. Over the course of the film, Spurlock is regularly examined by a gastroenterologist, a cardiologist and the SoHo-based general practitioner Dr. Daryl Isaacs. He said, “None of us imagined he could deteriorate this badly — he looked terrible. The liver test was the most shocking thing — it became very, very abnormal.”

Dr. Isaacs saw weight gain, deteriorating heart function and all other manner of problems after Spurlock supersized everything he ate… but what alarmed him most was the liver deterioration.

Optimal health means liver health

Liver sludge translates into low energy, weight problems, stiff joints, digestion problems and of course accumulation of toxins from junk foods and drugs.

We all need to do something for our health that we never think about: detoxify our livers with nutrition.

We can give our livers new life at any age, and most of our health problems will improve or go away.

Beet juice contains betaine, which is very important in stimulating liver function. It helps detoxify the liver. Arthritics have sluggish livers full of toxins.

We also know that cruciferous vegetables, which includes broccoli, have powerful compounds that aid the liver in its detoxification processes and alkalinize the urine, purifying your body from toxemia.

Now consider certain other ways that are sure to improve liver function: supplementation with nutrients that aid the liver and reverse toxemia. These are known to make a difference for liver metabolism.

N-acetyl cysteine

Milk thistle

Selenium

Turmeric

Vitamin B12

Alpha lipoic acid

Bioflavonoids

Two warnings:

Excess sugar eventually affects every organ in the body, but initially, it is stored in the liver in the form of glucose (glycogen). Since the liver’s capacity is limited, a daily intake of refined sugar (above the required amount of natural sugar) soon makes the liver expand like a balloon. When the liver is filled to its maximum capacity, the excess glycogen is returned to the blood in the form of fatty acids. These are taken to every part of the body and stored in the most inactive areas: the belly, the buttocks, the breasts and the thighs. But then it affects vital organs like the heart and the kidneys.

Acetaminophen (Tylenol) the widely used over-the counter drug, quickly becomes toxic to the liver when combined with other drugs or alcohol.

Editor’s Note: This article was written for our Bob Livingston Alerts subscribers. Bob Livingston Alerts is a weekly email newsletter available by free subscription only. To subscribe and receive this information first, before anyone else, go here. –BL

The post Are all diseases one disease? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.