Trump Budget Would Slash Funds for Drug and Title IX Offices, California Could See Nonbinary IDs, Is Twitter Destroying Us All? A.M. Links

- The Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse lower-court rulings that blocked President Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.
- Department of It's-Not-All-Bad-News: Trump's proposed budget would make significant cuts to the Office of National Drug Control Policy—a nearly 94 percent cut in 2018, according to CNN sources. Serious cuts would also hit the Office for Civil Rights, which handles Title IX policy and cases.
- The California Senate voted in favor of a measure to approve a "nonbinary" option, in addition to male and female, on state identification cards and documents.
- Twitter "intensifies and amplifies pathological social tendencies among those who act within, report on, and write about the political world," writes Damon Linker at The Week.
- From Young Voices managing editor and former Reason intern Liz Wolfe, a fun look at drama within the "influencer marketing" and #VanLife worlds.
- Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay of California is the winner of the 90th annual national spelling bee, securing the championship by correctly spelling "marocain"—a dress fabric made from silk or rayon.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.