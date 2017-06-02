White House Trouble

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trump’s son-in-law and policy advisor Jared Kushner, a globalist with leftist learnings, has hired Jamie Gorelick as his attorney in the Democrat’s “Russian collusion” witch hunt.

Remarkably, positioning Gorelick at the heart of the Trump administration counter-attack to the Democratic Party’s no-evidence “Russian Collusion” meme is tantamount to installing a direct line to the Clinton home in Chappaqua, N.Y., making leaking to Bill and Hillary a matter of lawyer-client privilege.

For those who have not followed Gorelick’s career, she is an established Clinton operative whose loyalty to the Clinton-wing of the Democratic Party has decades of history.

I first began covering Gorelick in 2004, when I began reporting for WND, featuring her in articles WND published on June 13, 2008, and again, on March 24, 2011.

For those not familiar with Gorelick, this article will detail her history as a Democratic operative on the 9/11 Commission, as well as one of the Democrats rewarded by being given lucrative appointments at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with the opportunity to enrich themselves with the type of fraudulent accounting that would have made the Enron criminals blush.

Jamie “The Wall” Gorelick and the 9/11 Commission

From 1994 to 1997, while serving in the Department of Justice as a deputy attorney general, Gorelick wrote a 1995 memo, creating what in time became known as the “Gorelick Wall.”

Basically, the Gorelick memo set in stone the Clinton-era doctrine that terrorism was to be regarded as a criminal justice problem, such that information developed by intelligence agencies was not to be shared with criminal investigative units, including the Department of Justice, largely because the regulations under which intelligence agencies operate did not necessarily protect the civil rights of criminal suspects under U.S. law.

Gorelick’s role in writing this memo was not generally known until she was appointed by then-Senate Democratic Party minority leader Tom Daschle to serve as a commissioner on the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, commonly known as the 9/11 Commission.

Her participation as commissioner became controversial when then-Attorney General John Ashcroft, in his testimony to the 9/11 Commission, declassified and brought to light the 1995 Department of Justice memorandum authored by Gorelick.

Appearing before the 9/11 Commission, Ashcroft testified, “Although you understand the debilitating impact of the wall, I cannot imagine that the commission knew about this memorandum, so I have declassified it for you and the public to review. Full disclosure compels me to inform you that its author is a member of this commission.”

Ashcroft contended the document authored by Gorelick helped establish the “single greatest structural cause” for 9/11, which was “the wall that segregated criminal investigators and intelligence agents.”

Since Ashcroft’s disclosure, controversy has swirled over the possibility that had intelligence and law enforcement agencies fully shared information about prospective terrorist attacks, 9/11 might have been prevented.

Specifically, critics have argued that in the days before 9/11, the “Gorelick Wall” prevented FBI officials in Minnesota from getting a search warrant to search the computer of Zacarias Moussaoui, the reputed “20th hijacker,” who was placed in custody on Aug. 16, 2001, by the FBI and INS agents and charged with an immigration violation after suspicions were raised concerning Moussaoui’s intentions in pursuing flight training.

Jamie, the “million dollar exec” at Fannie Mae

In the aftermath of the 2008 U.S. government takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in midst of the subprime mortgage crisis, attention focused on three prominent Democrats who served as Fannie Mae executives:

Franklin D. Raines, former Clinton administration budget director;

James Johnson, former aide to Democratic vice president Walter Mondale; and

Jamie Gorelick, former Clinton administration deputy attorney general.

All three earned millions in “compensation” while serving as top Fannie Mae executives.

Raines earned $90 million in his five years as Fannie Mae CEO, from 1999 to 2004;

Johnson earned an $21 million in just his last year serving as Fannie Mae CEO from 1991 to 1998; and

Gorelick earned an estimated $26 million serving as vice chair of Fannie Mae from May 1997 to May 2003, according to a May 2006 Special Examination of Fannie Mae conducted by the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight

All three subsequently were involved in mortgage-related financial scandals concerning their stewardship at Fannie Mae.

