Wonder Woman: New at Reason

Wonder Woman is a bright, promising start for a new superhero franchise. The picture may be hobbled by familiar genre junk—in the beginning, an overabundance of origin-story narrative clutter; at the end, yet another fiery digital apocalypse—but in finally providing the kick-ass Amazon with a movie all her own (after 75 years of Wonder Woman comics), director Patty Jenkins has created something fresh and stylish—an action-romance that's unusually light on its feet.

The movie is fueled almost entirely by the flashing, dark-eyed charisma of Gal Gadot, who introduced this Wonder Woman in a cameo in last year's dismal Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Gadot, a onetime Israeli beauty queen and former IDF combat instructor, has no trouble at all incarnating the warrior princess Diana, a young woman raised in an all-female society on a kind-of-mythical island who ventures into the world of men and is appalled by the violence and gutlessness she finds there and determines to do something about it. If this woman were running for any office at all, she would have my vote, writes Kurt Loder.

