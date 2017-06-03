Seattle the Latest to Propose Terrible Soda Taxes: New at Reason

Seattle lawmakers are expected to vote early next week on a citywide soda tax that would add more than $2.50 to the cost of a twelve-pack of soda. The tax would undoubtedly drive consumers—at least those Seattle residents with cars and Costco memberships—to buy more groceries in the city's suburbs.

But Seattle's proposed tax is just one cog in the larger misguided, ongoing campaign against soda by lawmakers in this country.

After years of defeats, supporters of soda taxes have scored several recent victories and are increasingly on the attack. Food policy expert (and Seattle resident) Baylen Linnekin details the many problems of such movements.

View this article.