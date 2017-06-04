Wikipedia Should Be Free, But Confusion About Net Neutrality Is Screwing Everything Up (New at Reason)

Net neutrality has internet service providers confused and scared about what they're allowed to give away for free, explains Contributing Editor Mike Godwin (progenitor of Godwin's Law and former attorney for the Wikimedia Foundation). Which is a shame, because under current law certain sites, such as Wikipedia, could be offered without charge without violating the law. Godwin wants Federal Communications Commissioner Ajit Pai to spread the word:

The best-case scenario is a world in which every American is motivated to take advantage of the internet, in which we all have access to the whole internet, and in which internet providers can afford to offer that level of service to everyone. The best way to get to that point in a hurry, though, is to get more people online and sampling what the web has to offer. Encouraging non-commercial services like Wikipedia Zero and Facebook's Free Basics can help make that happen.

Pai and, ideally, other commissioners should come out strongly and expressly—via speeches and other non-regulatory forums, including responses to press inquiries—in favor of internet providers offering zero-rated services, especially those that aren't pay-for-play. Repeatedly sending the right message can do as much as deregulation to encourage innovation of this sort.