British Attackers Identified, White House Endorses Air Traffic Control Privatization, Trump Complains About His Own Administration’s Travel Ban: P.M. Links

- British Police have identified two of the alleged London Bridge attackers—Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane
- The White House is formally backing a plan to privatize air traffic control. Read the Reason Foundation's Bob Poole on why privatization is a good idea here.
- A fired employee shot and killed five people at his former workplace in Orlando today before turning the gun on himself.
- President Donald Trump complained on Twitter about the "watered down travel ban" on visitors from certain countries, putting him at odds with his own Department of Justice.
- Harvard has revoked admission offers to a handful of potential incoming students for posting memes they considered offensive in a Facebook chat group.
- The Supreme Court will be considering an important case on police cellphone tracking, they announced today. The Court also ruled 8-0 (Neil Gorsuch didn't participate) that the federal authority to seize money and property is limited to what they can prove the defendant acquired as a result of the crimes they've been charged with.
- National Security Agency documents leaked to The Intercept claim that Russian military intelligence folks were attempting cyberattacks on American voting software suppliers and trying to get election officials to download malware. (UPDATE: It looks like the FBI has arrested what is likely the leaker.)
