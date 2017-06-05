EpiPen Not Overpriced, Despite Times Complaint: New at Reason

"Outcry Over EpiPen Prices Hasn't Made Them Lower," is the misleading headline over New York Times' writer Charles Duhigg's latest "Adventures in Capitalism" column. "I was surprised when my pharmacist informed me, months after those floggings and apologies had faded from the headlines, that I would still need to pay $609 for a box of two EpiPens," Duhigg writes.

That's the third paragraph of the story. Twenty-six paragraphs later, way down toward the very end of the article, Duhigg discloses, "In fact, the company says that since it came under attack in August, nearly 90 percent of EpiPen buyers have paid less than $100 per box because of insurance, discounts or coupons."

So it sure looks as if, contrary to the headline, the outcry over EpiPen prices has made them lower.

