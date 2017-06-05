WaPo writer suggests Trump is mentally deranged

Washington Post neoconservative columnist Jennifer Rubin called into question President Donald Trump’s mental fitness during a Monday appearance on CNN.

Rubin remarked that she has “serious concerns about this president’s mental stability” following Trump’s reaction to a weekend terror attack in London.

“There are serious problems when you have a president of the United States who is so erratic, so unreliable. This is incredibly damaging,” Rubin said.

The writer based her assessment on Trump’s criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan and remarks about the White House travel ban proposal following the killing of seven people by an Islamic terrorist in London.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ ” Trump tweeted early Sunday.

Rubin argued that Trump’s remark only serves to stir controversy.

“The problem is that we have a president who is not focused on the right things, who created controversy, who has taken the worst possible opportunity to attack the mayor of a city that has been attacked by terrorists,” she said.

Rubin is one of a growing number of critics calling out the president’s social media habits as potentially damaging to the U.S.

On Monday, opponents of Trump’s travel ban lashed out based on this tweet from the president: “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted…”

In an interview with Business Insider, American Immigration Lawyers Association president William Stock said the president’s tweets should come under Supreme Court scrutiny because they ‘”undercut the government’s arguments that the administration only promulgated the bans to allow for ‘extreme vetting’ of visa applicants, and show that the president still thinks of the orders as a continuation — though now ‘watered down and politically correct’ — of his call for a Muslim ban.”

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway argued Monday that media is making something out of nothing via an “obsession with covering everything [Trump] says on Twitter and very little what he does as president.”

