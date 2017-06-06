A.M. Links: Trump Reportedly Grows ‘Sour’ on Sessions, Comey Prepares for Senate Testimony, British Police Identify Third London Bridge Attacker

President Donald Trump has reportedly "grown sour" on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, "blaming him for various troubles that have plagued the White House."

President Donald Trump has reportedly "grown sour" on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, "blaming him for various troubles that have plagued the White House." London Mayor Sadiq Khan is urging the British government to cancel Donald Trump's upcoming state visit.

British police have identified the third London Bridge attacker as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghb.

Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

"An intelligence contractor was charged with sending a classified report about Russia's interference in the 2016 election to the news media, the Justice Department announced Monday, the first criminal leak case under President Trump."

