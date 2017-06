Steve Tennes, owner of Country Mills Farm, has sued the city of East Lansing, Michigan, after it barred him from selling produce at a local farmer's market because of his views on gay marriage. Tennes, a Catholic, says he employs and does business with gay people but he will not host gay weddings at his farm. City officials say this violates recently enacted policies banning vendors at the farmer's market from discriminating in any aspect of their business.