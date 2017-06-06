First Leaker Charged Under Trump Administration, California Gov. Meets With Chinese President, BitCoin’s Value Continues To Grow: P.M. Links

June 6, 2017
  • Notre DameCriminal charges have been filed against NSA contractor for leaking documents to the media. This marks the first leak prosecution of the Trump Administration
  • Everybody's favorite company Uber fires some 20 employees as part of its sexual harrassment investigation.
  • BitCoin's value continues to grow, stirring specualtion that the cryptocurrency is riding a bubble. If only it could be like home prices, which everyone knows never go down.
  • A man attacked a French police officer with a hammer outside the Notre Dame cathedral this afternoon. Initial reports from the Interior Minister say the attacker shouted "this is for Syria!" before being gunned down by police.
  • Looking to capitalize on his charisma and star power, Gov. Jerry Brown sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk climate.