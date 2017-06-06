First Leaker Charged Under Trump Administration, California Gov. Meets With Chinese President, BitCoin’s Value Continues To Grow: P.M. Links

Criminal charges have been filed against NSA contractor for leaking documents to the media. This marks the first leak prosecution of the Trump Administration
Everybody's favorite company Uber fires some 20 employees as part of its sexual harrassment investigation.
BitCoin's value continues to grow, stirring specualtion that the cryptocurrency is riding a bubble. If only it could be like home prices, which everyone knows never go down.
A man attacked a French police officer with a hammer outside the Notre Dame cathedral this afternoon. Initial reports from the Interior Minister say the attacker shouted "this is for Syria!" before being gunned down by police.
Looking to capitalize on his charisma and star power, Gov. Jerry Brown sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk climate.