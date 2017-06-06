Liberals Shouldn’t Sweat Trump’s Pull Out From the Paris Climate Agreement: New at Reason

Trump may be nuts, but that does not justify the liberal hysteria over his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change agreement, notes Reason Foundation Shikha Dalmia. The truth is that this deal wasn't going to save the planet, and the deal's collapse won't doom it.

To the contrary, Trump's withdrawal rips the mask off the agreement's silly assumption that nations like China and India will actually deliver on the emission cuts that they promise on paper. And this might finally trigger a search for workable solutions that don't involve putting the globe on an energy diet.

