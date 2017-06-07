Amid groans from colleagues, lawmaker continues crusade for Trump tax returns

Rep. Michael Capuano (D-Mass.) on Tuesday asked his congressional colleagues to demand that President Donald Trump “immediately” release his personal tax returns spanning the past decade. Some House Democrats clapped, members of the GOP groaned.

Capuano argued that Trump’s returns must be released in light of an ongoing controversy about whether the president had foreign business interests that could weaken his loyalty to his oath of office.

‘Tax returns provide an important baseline of reasonable information, including whether the president paid taxes, ownership interests, charitable donations made, and whether tax deductions have been exploited,” he said.

Capuano added that Trump’s returns could also assist investigators currently looking into claims of potential Russia meddling in the 2016 election to “understand the president’s financial ties to the Russian Federation and the Russian citizens.”

The lawmaker went on to note that Senate investigators have asked the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) to provide any investigative information it has on the president and his top officials related to an investigation into foreign money laundering through property deals.

Capuano wants the IRS to release Trump’s 2006 to 2016 tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee using a 1924 law authorizing the chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation to obtain the tax return of any individual.

In February, Capuano and other Democrats forced a roll call vote on the issue. Republicans voted overwhelmingly to table the matter.

“House Republicans stood together in keeping Trump’s tax returns secret, from the House itself and also from the American people,” the Massachusetts Democrat said at the time.

