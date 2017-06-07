Comey to Testify Trump Tried Influencing Him to End Flynn Investigation, Obama Says Future Doesn’t Belong to Strongmen, Oldest Human Fossils Found in Morocco: P.M. Links

President Trump tried to specifically influence James Comey to end the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, according to written testimony the former FBI director submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee ahead of his appearance there tomorrow.
In a speech in Canada, Barack Obama said the future "does not belong to strongmen."
Former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy won the Democratic nomination for governor in New Jersey. He will face Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the general election.
North Korea condemned U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement as "the height of egotism."
A military aircraft with 120 soldiers on board went missing off the coast of Myanmar.
The oldest known homo sapiens fossils, aged 100,000 years, were discovered in Morocco.