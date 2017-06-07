Earning Profits Is Your Social Responsibility

We tend to demonize people who make money – how dare they have more than us? But that negative reaction forgets the voluntary role we play in profit-making every day. This week in Words and Numbers, Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan discuss just how good it is to earn a profit, and the vital difference between that and forcing money from people.

Watch their conversation below or on YouTube.

For more on this, see:

