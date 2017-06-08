A.M. Links: James Comey Testifies Today, Britain Holds General Election, North Korea Test Fires Cruise Missiles

June 8, 2017
No Comments
  • Former FBI Director James Comey testifies today before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
  • Britain is holding a general election today.
  • North Korea has test fired several surface-to-ship cruise missiles.
  • The death toll from the ISIS attacks in Iran has climbed to 16.
  • London police have made three new arrests in connection with the London Bridge attack.
  • "Montana congressman-elect Greg Gianforte, who was charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs to the ground for asking a question, has apologized to the reporter and announced a donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists."

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.