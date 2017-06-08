A.M. Links: James Comey Testifies Today, Britain Holds General Election, North Korea Test Fires Cruise Missiles

- Former FBI Director James Comey testifies today before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
- Britain is holding a general election today.
- North Korea has test fired several surface-to-ship cruise missiles.
- The death toll from the ISIS attacks in Iran has climbed to 16.
- London police have made three new arrests in connection with the London Bridge attack.
- "Montana congressman-elect Greg Gianforte, who was charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs to the ground for asking a question, has apologized to the reporter and announced a donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists."
