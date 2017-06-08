During Senate testimony Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey said he did not tell President Donald Trump it would be wrong to go easy on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He was too “stunned,” so he kept a journal of meetings with Trump rather than reporting the president’s alleged attempts to meddle to the proper legal channels.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio asked Comey to explain why he didn’t tell the president that alleged requests to leave Flynn alone were improper.

Comey didn’t really have a good answer.

“I don’t know. As I said earlier, I think the circumstances were such that I was a bit stunned and didn’t have the presence of mind. I don’t know,” Comey said. “I don’t want to make [it] sound like I’m captain courageous.”

He continued, saying he didn’t know whether he should “have said to the president, ‘sir, that’s wrong.'”

“In the moment it didn’t come to my mind. What came to my mind is be careful what you say, so I said I agreed Flynn is a good guy,” Comey said.

Comey went on to confirm that Trump only had three key requests of him: loyalty, to consider that Flynn was being treated unfairly, and to announce to the public that the president was not subject to investigation at the time.

Comey also admitted that Trump told him “it would be good to know” if people close to his campaign were involved in wrongdoing.

Also, Comey made clear that he was the source of the leak that put his memos in public view.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

The post Comey says he isn’t ‘captain courageous’… that’s why he didn’t shoot Trump ‘suggestions’ down appeared first on Personal Liberty®.